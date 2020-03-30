Umair Hassani reviews arrangements at Taftan border amid coronaviurs

CHAGAI: The concerned authorities have decided to disinfect Taftan town and initially got tested all the local residents and their families working on daily wages to assist local administration in facilitating the Pakistani citizens coming from Iran on daily basis at Taftan border in Chagai district. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CHAGAI: The concerned authorities have decided to disinfect Taftan town and initially got tested all the local residents and their families working on daily wages to assist local administration in facilitating the Pakistani citizens coming from Iran on daily basis at Taftan border in Chagai district.

A meeting presided by Balochistan government’s focal person on coronavirus prevention Mir Umair Muhammad Hassani reviewed the affairs related to Taftan border amid coronavirus outbreak held on Monday at town committee rest house in Taftan which attended by Secretary Communications and Works Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhail, Chagai Deputy Commissioner Agha Sher Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Javed Domki, Taftan Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Waris, Frontier Corps Taftan Rilfles wing commander Lieutenant Colonel Waqar Ahmed and others. The meeting thoroughly discussed the arrangements made at quarantine centres, affairs related to healthcare, security and sanitation and the measures being taken to prevent local transmission of COVID-19 in Taftan and surroundings. Mir Umair Muhammad Hasni directed the authorities concerned to spray all the residential areas of Taftan town to disinfect it and start getting tests of the local people working in and outsides of the quarantine centres. Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, Agha Sher Zaman and Lt.Colonel Waqar Ahmed briefed the meeting regarding the steps being taken to accommodate and move the Pakistani citizens to their respective provinces after arriving from Iran. The meeting was informed that 30 people quarantined in Taftan, who belong to Gilgit Baltistan, would be airlifted soon. Meanwhile local tribesmen met Mir Umair Muhammad Hasni and discussed their sufferings caused by closure of Taftan border. Mr Hasni gave assurance that provincial government would surely help and facilitate the local residents of Taftan who did their best to assist local administration in combating coronavirus.

