QUETTA: Two more quarantine centres to be established in Quetta, as government seeks suitable places.

According to PDMA sources, two more quarantine centres are being set up in Quetta for which proper government buildings are being searched and selected. Pilgrims returning from Iran, would be placed in these newly established quarantine centres.

PDMA sources told that 1,000 pilgrims are being dispatched to Gilgit, Punjab and other areas via 50 buses, after which more pilgrims will shifted to Taftan from Iran.

On the other hand, agitated protesters staged a demonstration in the western bypass area of Quetta, against the establishment of quarantine centre at the Rural Development Academy.

Demonstrators said that they will not allow the quarantine center to be established near the city in any case.

The process of transfer of pilgrims to Sindh, Punjab and other provinces begun. According to details, On Wednesday, 757 pilgrims were sent to Sindh to Punjab and Sindh from Taftan. The pilgrims will be transported from Tafan to Quetta, then Sibi to Sindh and Punjab where they will be shifted to Quarantine centres established by the provincial governments.

A man undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Quetta’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital has died.

According to Executive Director Shaikh Zyad Hospital Abdul Ghaffar, corona virus was not confirmed in the 73-year-old man, who was shifted to the hospital from Taftan last night. While, his death was due to several dysfunctions of organs.

On the other hand, the victim’s daughter alleged that his father’s condition was bad but there were no doctors and staff at the hospital. “The hospital arrangements were very poor, which caused my father’s life,” she said.

Quarantine centres located in Quetta and Taftan are lacking facilities for all pilgrims, which has disturbed the lives of pilgrims placed in quarantine centres.

Cleanliness in two centres is also worsening. Pilgrims say Inadequate arrangements have been made, as lack of facilities have raised concerns of further Corona expansion, they appealed to the government to take notice of lack of facilities in quarantine centres.

Iran-Afghanistan borders linked to Balochistan remain closed.

According to details. Pak-Iran border with Balochistan remained closed on 25th while Pak-Afghan border was closed for consecutive 17th day.

Trade remained suspended while human traffic was also suspended across the borders.

