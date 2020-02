QUETTA: Two people were killed after an armed clash on Saturday in Provincial capital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Two people were killed after an armed clash on Saturday in Provincial capital.

Police said, two groups were clashed over dispute of a street in Killi Sarda Sariayab Road, at least two people were killed after receiving bullet injures.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital, where after necessary the bodies were handed over to heirs. The police lodged the case and started further investigation.

