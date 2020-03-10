Three of a family killed in Panjgur house attack

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and a woman sustained wounds in a gun attack by unknown armed assailants on late Monday night in Balochistan`s district Panjgur. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and a woman sustained wounds in a gun attack by unknown armed assailants on late Monday night in Balochistan`s district Panjgur.

According to sources, the incident took place in Jamadar Ahmed Hetak colony of Tehsil-Goargo, where reportedly dozens of gunmen ridding on five motorcycles barged into a house of Khalil Ahemd and opened indiscriminate fire.

In the result of firing, three men identified as Rahamdil aka Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Saddiq and Naseem died on the spot, while a wife of Khalil suffered serious injuries.

The attackers before escaping from the site also abducted a man Yasir.

After receiving information about the incident, the Levies men along-with rescuers rushed the site and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Panjgur, where the condition of injured stated to be critical.

The local administration investigating the matter further, thus far no claimed by any group was reported in this regard.

