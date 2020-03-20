Three killed in Bolan armed clash

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and three others were injured in an armed clash occurred on Friday in Balochistan`s district Bolan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and three others were injured in an armed clash occurred on Friday in Balochistan`s district Bolan.

Deputy Commissioner Bolan Sulan Ahmed Bugti confirmed the incident and said Kaloi and Chotai sub tribes of Rind were clashed over a land dispute in B-area Khiyani of Dhadar Town.

As result three people were killed while three others suffered serious injuries, he added.

After receiving information about the incident, contingent of Frontier Corps, Levies along-with rescuers were rushed to site and brought the situation under control, DC said adding the both groups have used heavy weapons against each others.

The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarter hospital Dhadar, where deceased were identified as Jamal Khan, Jahangir Khan, Allah Gul, and injured as Mustafa, Amanullah and Yasin.

Deputy commissioner Bolan relayed and said after the incident officials of law enforcing agencies had been deployed in the area in order to maintain law and order.

