Strict action against those attempting to avoid virus screening: spokesperson

QUETTA: Spokesman for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said the provincial government would take strict actions against the pilgrims and traders attempting to escape coronavirus screening tests at the Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesman for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said the provincial government would take strict actions against the pilgrims and traders attempting to escape coronavirus screening tests at the Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran.

He said that around 5000 pilgrims had been screened and 4400 had come from the corona affected areas of neighboring countries.

The persons infected with coronavirus were kept in quarantines and isolation wards for 14 days until they were declared healthily, he added.

He said border forces were directed to remain high alert for the screening of every person coming to Pakistan.

Special teams were deployed to march at the borders for arresting people entering illegally while the groups of pilgrims and merchants who tried to escape the screening test were kept in quarantines and isolation camps and their vehicles were disinfected as well, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...