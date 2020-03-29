Strategy to constitute volunteer force being finalized: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that strategy regarding constitution of volunteer force will be formulated to provide government’s relief package to low income people at their doorstep.

In a tweet, the special assistant said consultation will be held on national strategy to control corona pandemic and proceed on it.

She said course of action regarding provision of relief to affected person, alleviating the difficulties faced by people and to protect the national economy from negative impacts is being finalized.