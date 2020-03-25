Southern Command and CM visits coronavirus control room

QUETTA: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani have paid visit to control room on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of room. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani have paid visit to control room on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of room.

In order to monitor affairs related to prevention of novel corona virus and initiatives to be taken in this regard, the government of Balochistan had set up a control room under the administration of Chief Minister Delivery Unit.

During the visit the higher authorities were briefed by officials about the measures and arrangements taken to combat prevailing situation.

Chief Secretary Capt retired Fazzel Asghar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 41-Div Major General Inam, Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah were flanked with them on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...