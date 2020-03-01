Six died, 15 injured in Mastung bus-truck collision

QUETTA: six people have been killed and 15 others injured in a clash between a passenger coach and a truck at Quetta-Karachi national highway near Mastung late on Sunday night.. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: six people have been killed and 15 others injured in a clash between a passenger coach and a truck at Quetta-Karachi national highway near Mastung late on Sunday night..

According to the Balochistan Levies Karachi bound passenger coach collided with

a mazda truck coming from opposite side near Gunjidori area of Mastung, killing six persons on the spot.

The dead include driver and cleaner of Mazda truck while 15 other people traveling in the coach injured. Levies rushed to the site and shifted injured and bodies to district hospital.

