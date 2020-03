KARACHI: Sindh’s fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the metropolis, a spokesperson for the provincial health department said on Monday.

The patient, a 53-year-old man, is a resident of Karachi and returned to Pakistan from Syria via Doha, Qatar, according to the spokesperson. He has been shifted to a quarantine facility alongside his family.

The first patient of coronavirus, on the other hand, recovered last week and was discharged.