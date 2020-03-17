Sindh reports five more coronavirus cases, provincial toll rises to 155

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 155 in Sindh after five more cases were reported in the province on Tuesday.

SIndh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet announced that in the province 36 cases have been tested positive for the virus, while 119 pilgrims from Iran quarantined in Sukkur have been tested positive for the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pakistan has now risen to 188 after the announcement of additional cases by Wahab.

On Monday, the total number of cases in the province stood at 183. Most of the cases were reported from Sindh.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called ‘COVID-19’ as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.