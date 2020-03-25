Sindh government to impose tougher restrictions to prevent movement of citizens

KARACHI: The Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to impose tougher restrictions across the province to stop the movement of citizens. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: The Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to impose tougher restrictions across the province to stop the movement of citizens.

After the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh and the non-compliance of citizens in following the lockdown, the Sindh government is considering more stringent measures to stop the movement of citizens.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has begun consultations to ramp up restrictions, which will be increased under the intensified lockdown across Sindh, including Karachi.

According to details, Sindh government has ordered for a more effective lockdown in Karachi from 8 am till 8 pm.

Provincial minister for Information Nasir Shah said that hospitals would remain open 24 hours a day whereas grocery stores would remain closed during the stipulated time. The Chief Minister has directed the Banking sector to only open important branches.

Sources said that the citizens did not fully comply with the restrictions imposed in the lockdown. If a final decision is taken regarding more stringent lockdown, an official statement will be issued notifying the increased restrictions.

The Information minister, in a video message on Twitter, urged the citizens to take precautionary measures against the virus and follow the health advisory issued by Sindh government.

