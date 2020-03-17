Sindh Food Authority issues advisory to avoid spread of coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority on Tuesday has issued an advisory for the hotels and food outlets across the province in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has already infected over 180 people in Pakistan.

According to the advisory, all the food points should arrange masks, hand sanitizers or soaps and dryers for the employees working in the hotels and cafes.

The chef and the person supplying the food item should use gloves while handling the eatables.

The advisory stated that any employee suffering from flu, cough, fever and other symptoms should inform his food supervisor, adding that entry-exit doors, food counters and other places should be sprayed with anti-germ spray.

It further stated that in case of any symptoms, the concerned person should immediately approach the Sindh government for assistance.