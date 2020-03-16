Sindh CM warns of rise in coronavirus cases in province

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday warned of rise in coronavirus cases in Sindh as the cure of the disease is yet to be discovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, he said that the citizens should listen to the rumours, adding that the provincial government will not hide facts. "Not everyone can be kept in the hospital," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, he said that the citizens should listen to the rumours, adding that the provincial government will not hide facts. “Not everyone can be kept in the hospital,” he said.

The chief minister said that the people will be informed about every single case of novel coronavirus

Murad Ali Shah further said that around 25 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

