Shakoor Marri slams govt for DG Health appointment

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League Q (PML-Q) Deputy Information Secretary Abdul Shakoor Marri has alleged that the Sitting Director General Health Balochistan Is a controversial personality and his appointment on as a DG health has proven that government of Balochistan is not committed to take the problem of health department serious.

Abdul Shakoor Marri has said that DG health has removed on the charges of corruption from different posts including in BMC Save the Children.

He said DG health is a sensitive post that neither required qualified officer nor controversial people have also concerns on such appointment Provincial Government is violating the rules and merit through such appointments.

Shakoor Marri said that the people of Balochistan particularly woman and children are deprived of Basic health facilities due to the violation of merit.

He demanded of the government to stream line its policies in proper manner and appoints qualified officers on the sensitive posts.

