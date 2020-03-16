Severe shortage of coronavirus testing kits, ventilators in province: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan participated in a video link to review the implementation of the National Security Committee’s decisions in dealing with the Corona virus, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan۔ Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan participated in a video link to review the implementation of the National Security Committee’s decisions in dealing with the Corona virus, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan۔

The CM Balochistan informed about the measures government has taken, about the facilities provided in quarantine centres of Quetta and Taftan, the issues related to the return of visitors to other provinces, the health system in the province and the precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

On the proposal of other provinces in Taftan, it has been decided to send the pilgrims directly to their provinces, where the concerned provinces will carry out the tests by placing the pilgrims in Quarantine and from tomorrow the inquiry will begin to return the pilgrims directly to their provinces, the Chief Minister said.

“The government is providing health, food, residence, water and other facilities to pilgrims in Quarantine centres in Taftan and Quetta. About three thousand people currently quarantined in Taftan including pilgrims and traders. There is a need to test those traders and pilgrims, belonging to Balochistan, which may show some of the symptoms of the Corona virus,” he added.

CM said, “however the Balochistan has severe shortage of test kits and ventilators, so the federal government should provide more kits and ventilators to the province,” the chief minister said.

Jam Kamal proposed for early measures, for provision of wheat, goods in utility stores, end of electricity load shedding, to deal with any uncertain situation.

The meeting agreed with the Chief Minister’s proposal.

