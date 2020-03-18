Seven more cases of coronavirus bring Balochistan tally to 23

QUETTA: Core committee led by Chief Secretary Balochistan takes bold decisions including closure of inter-province bus service, closure of shopping malls, prominent markets, local transport, crowded hotels as precautionary measures against corona virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Important decision have been made during the meeting of Core Committee. Permanent quarantine to be established in Taftan, for future utilization,” Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar said while talking to media after the meeting.

He further said that Secretary S&GAD has been appointed to a newly formed provincial committee. Coronavirus will soon be eradicated, says Chief Secretary.

“Measures are being taken to diminish Coronavirus on permanent basis. Prominent markets, shopping malls to be closed in Quetta. Crowded hotels are being shutting down,” says Chief Secretary.

He further said that public Transport in Quetta to be suspended on temporary basis, while, Inter city and inter-provincial transport to be closed after 2 days.

“Rs 1 billion have allocated for the Coronavirus fund on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan. Government officials to contribute through their salaries in the funds as well,” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar sadid.

He further added that provincial ministers will also contribute in the special funds. How much the officials will contribute, will be decided in a couple of days,” CS Balochistan.

“23 patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Balochistan so far,” CS Balochistan said.

“Provincial government has taken excellent steps in Quetta. I pay tribute to the officers for making the best arrangements,” Chief Secretary added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan praises the measures taken in Balochistan. Doctors whose contract has been completed, their contracts have been extended, says Chief Secretary.

He said that PDMA has been directed to arrange food packets, as he insisted that situation is normal, there is no need to panic.

