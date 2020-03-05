Senior Journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away

KARACHI: Senior Journalist and dawn reporter Hasan Mansoor passed away on Thursday in Karachi. He was 54. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former President Karachi Union of Journalist Hasan Mansoor, who had over three decades of journalism experience and remained associated with a number of reputable news organisations, passed away in his sleep at his residence.

According to family, the journalist suffered a heart attack. His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday after Jumma prayers at Masjid-e-Khizra near Passport Office in Saddar.

He left behind a son, a daughter and a widow. He was the youngest among seven brothers.

Besides being a veteran journalist, Mansoor was also a short-story writer and poet. Prior to his demise, he was writing a novel on Karachi, with particular focus on the Lyari neighbourhood.

Hasan Mansoor had started his career by joining Awami Awaz, the first computerized Sindhi language daily in 1988 in Lyari neighbourhood as a computer operator. He was associated with Ms. Attya Dawood, who is well known poet and writer. Hassan developed a team of computer operators in the daily, some of them later joined newly launched different newspapers in Sindhi language in Karachi.

Hasan Mansoor traveled long during the devastating flood 2010 and 2011 and developed stories for international newswire service AFP. He has been an active member and once President of Karachi Union of Journalist (Barna group) and central leaders of Federal Union of Journalist of Pakistan.

Senior Journalist, Mazhar Abbas in a tweet said that I still can’t believe Hasan Mansoor is no more. Met him at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and he looked fine. Death of an excellent journalist. Beside DAWN he also remained associated with AFP. He has also worked with The Star. May Allah give family strength to bear the loss.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief at his death. While recalling Mansoor as an honest journalist, Shah prayed for the departed soul, according to his spokesperson. Leaders of various political and religious parties expressed their grief over the sudden death senior Journalist Hasan Mansoor.

President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Khan Faran, Secretary KPC Arman Sabir, Members governing body expressed grief over Hasan Mansoor’s death.

Journalists and colleagues expressed shock and grief at his sudden death. Taking to Twitter, they recalled Hasan Mansoor as a “smart”, “hard working”, “funny” and “full of life” person.

