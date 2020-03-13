Schools, colleges, universities and madressahs in Pakistan to remain closed till April 5

ISLAMABAD: All schools, colleges, universities and madressahs will remain closed throughout the country till April 5, 2020, the National Security Committee decided on Friday as Pakistan reported another new case of the coronavirus the same day, taking the total affected tally to 21. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: All schools, colleges, universities and madressahs will remain closed throughout the country till April 5, 2020, the National Security Committee decided on Friday as Pakistan reported another new case of the coronavirus the same day, taking the total affected tally to 21.

The latest development was announced in a tweet by Federal Minister of Education, Professional training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet.

“In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris,” he tweeted.

The minister said that the decision will be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on March 27 and further decisions in this regard will be taken.

Previously, the Sindh government had announced extending the closure of educational institutions in the country till May 30. “Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh & schools in Sindh will reopen on the 1st of June 2020. Decision has been made by cabinet,” Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had tweeted. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that all educational institutes throughout the province will remain closed till May 15. The KP leadership also directed that all political and public gatherings be banned, while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also postponed his rally in Swat as the virus continues to spread around the globe.

