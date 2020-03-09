Scholarships worth Rs12bn to be awarded this year: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the government is set to award scholarships worth Rs. 12 billion during the current year.

While addressing participants at the Global Development Workshop, organised by the UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), a UK-based charity, Chaudhry said over 70 experts and scientists have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the workshop.

Chaudhry further said Pakistan had partnered with the UK in field of research. He apprised the participants that an interaction of these international experts and scientists with President Dr Arif Alvi has been arranged on March 10.

While shedding light on the progress of science and technology in Pakistan, the minister said the country would soon introduce electric buses, making transportation less costly. He further said the budget of science and technology has been increased by 600 percent.

Interestingly, Chaudhry revealed that Pakistan had prepared a cheaper kit for corona detection, making it conveniently affordable to detect devastating Covid-19 virus in Pakistan.

While referring to the Women’s Day, Chaudhry appreciated the role of women for the betterment of the society. He further said since the days of the Pakistan Movement, the participation of women in all the spheres of life is commendable.

The UK Research Institute Lead Professor Dr Nicola said the UKRI is excited to work in Pakistan to address challenges aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. She said the UKRI has allocated a total of £1.5b for research in partnership with low- and middle-income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

The UKRI is investing up to £200,000 (Rs40 million) on these workshops.

The Global Development Workshop will end on March 11, 2020.