SC issues interim order regarding KCR land, Karachi encroachments case

KARACHI : Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has issued an interim order regarding a case pertaining to restoration of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) land and removal of encroachments

According to details, the apex court has directed take every possible step for the evacuation of land owned by KCR

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the officials to restore KCR lands within the next 6 months, adding that Sindh government should remove all encroachments in way of the project as the deadline will not be extended further.

Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.

The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

