ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has dismissed degree case against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General in Lahore, Shahzad Saleem.

It is to be mentioned here that Shahzad Saleem’s degree was challenged in the apex court during the hearing of a suo motu case on alleged illegal appointments in NAB.

The petitioner had claimed that DG NAB’s masters degree transcript from 2002 is in the Calibri font which was commercially available only in 2007.