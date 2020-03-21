Saleh Bhootani calls for a collective effort to fight against coronavirus

QUETTA: Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani stressed upon unity and collective efforts against global outbreak, despite that political point scoring and slamming each other. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani stressed upon unity and collective efforts against global outbreak, despite that political point scoring and slamming each other.

In a statement, he said in wake of recent situation directives have been issued for the speedy sanitation and anti-bacterial spray across the province, the outbreak engulfing the whole world rapidly and we can be saved our lives while adopting basic security measures and that is the enough way.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of patients in province, and said knowing intensity of risk, masses should have adhere to the instructions and should avoid unnecessary outing as well as visiting crowded points.

In view of surfacing situation, all the officials of local government have been alerted to deal any emergency, requesting the public to cooperate with officials he said they should also make sure better cleaning situation around their homes and streets.

