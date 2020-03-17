SAARC teleconference

Pakistan proposed that a “regional mechanism” be developed by members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) so that the countries can exchange “disease surveillance data in real time” to curb the spread of viruses such as the COVID-19. The suggestion was put forward by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, who was representing Pakistan at a video conference of Saarc member countries being held to formulate a joint strategy for curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While addressing the heads of member states, Mirza noted that while the novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, “it has been deemed controllable as well”. He acknowledged that the South Asian region, which houses several mega-cities and one-fifth of the world’s population, was at risk of the virus spreading further as each of the Saarc countries has reported positive cases.

Indian Prime Minister Modi proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia and offered $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in India rose past 100. “Any of us can use the fund to meet the cost of immediate actions,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told regional leaders via video conference, adding that India would also offer rapid response teams and other expertise to deal with the crisis.

The video conference of the heads of Saarc member states was called after Modi proposed the idea on Friday. As the SAARC members are all under threat from the illness, it does make sense for them to concert measures to combat the disease. It is also worth remembering that two members (Pakistan and Afghanistan) neighbour Iran, which is now acknowledged as a centre from which the disease is spreading, and three more (India, Nepal and Bhutan) China, where the disease first appeared, and which still has the most cases, and has suffered the most deaths, in the world. It was an irony that the man convening the teleconference, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was responsible for sabotaging the last SAARC conference just because its location had rotated round to Islamabad. SAARC had played no part in his foreign policy, especially since he maintained a hawkish anti-Pakistan stance, with a war scare last year that helped him to re-election, and an anti-Muslim stance which saw him push through first a lockdown of India-Occupied Kashmir which has lasted since August 4 last year, and then a controversial CAA and misuse of the NRC. Him feeling the need to convene the teleconference was a sign that the coronavirus threat was such that it overcame the kind of sectarian or ethnic divisions which people like him use for electoral gain.

Mr Modi’s own proposals, of a fund, as well as of a ministerial-level conference, are unexceptionable, as is the need to exchange information, but the need to end the lockdown in Occupied Kashmir was raised by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza, who represented the country, the only non-head of government to take part. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence may have been caused by his old decision not to talk to Mr Modi until relations between the two countries are more amenable but nevertheless, in the present atmosphere, attendance at the SAARC videoconference moot was desirable. The novel coronavirus is no doubt a global threat and everybody has problems, yet it could not possibly have come at a worse time for a country like Pakistan. Now it must also meet the headwinds of what looks sure to be yet another severe global recession. Therefore, it must urgently devise strategies to bolster both social and financial sectors to deal with the new reality. Already it has been slow to adapt to the spread of the virus. It will have to be far quicker on the draw if it can withstand the kind of meltdown that seems imminent. The problem is made all the worse, for everybody, because nobody yet knows just when it might even begin to go away.

