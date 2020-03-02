Reorganizing Gangs in Lyari

As the result of long lasting tussle between gangs, turf of lyari is still considered to be an alarming red zone. The residents here always struggle with systemic obstacles in all spheres of life. It would not be wrong to say that it was a calculated move to deface the locale and defame its people. As we know that ghetto dominated by Baloch Diaspora has remained the hub of mainstream politics and campaigning for mass politics. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Undoubtedly since last six years, peace is restored people have been taking sigh of relief but the unending collective penalization goes on too. During 2006, when Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was killed by military operation to dismantle the resistance, the masses of slum residents has stormed the hub of Pakistan to record their protest that the act was against the will of Baloch majority beside some nationalist periodically raised their voice to stop the military operation in largest province of Pakistan as it has not been in the largest interest of Pakistan.

Undoubtedly since last six years, peace is restored people have been taking sigh of relief but the unending collective penalization goes on too. During 2006, when Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was killed by military operation to dismantle the resistance, the masses of slum residents has stormed the hub of Pakistan to record their protest that the act was against the will of Baloch majority beside some nationalist periodically raised their voice to stop the military operation in largest province of Pakistan as it has not been in the largest interest of Pakistan.

People have reacted to made the leading political party to understand in 2018 general election as stronghold of PPP stolen by PTI through angry voters whom lost their relative and beloved people in numbers but local leadership has a pretext to defend that they too were not spared by notorious gangsters as their homes were emptied to force them to quit PPP beside they have to face dire consequences of being loyal to Sindh leading political party.

Recently i was offered condolence by ex-senator of PPP for the departed soul of my late father who passed away on 8 February. Meanwhile for my utter astonishment he disdained and rejected the result of NA 246 where chairman PPP himself fought election, virtually he has a right to defend his party but as a political analyst and resident of Lyari i have far better information than him, despite having known that slums was dominated by gangsters between 2008 to 2013 and PPP was ruling in centre could not protect it voters as gang war was prevalent.

It has not been understood that militant wings of political parties had been killing rivals with impunity. It is pertinent to mention that Sunni Tehreek, MQM Haqeeqi militant members were seen in lyari as gel with gang war groups to strengthen their wings to confront MQM Altaf. As old city area was badly affected, businessmen segment was cursing as they were extorted above mentioned militant group.

In sum local body elections ahead gang leaders have been either in jails or self-excelled but repercussions is that few of gang members are released on bail to reorganize themselves, I urge the authority concerned to be vigilant and protect the people of underprivileged area though the peaceful life of labor dominated population shall not be poisoned.

