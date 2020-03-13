Relief for common man 

Prime Minister Imran Khan at a public gathering after distributing Kafalat cards among deserving people under the anti-poverty Ehsaas programme at Ghalanai reflected true feelings of the people and expectations that they are pinning on his Government to resolve their chronic problems. He categorically announced not to increase the electricity and gas tariffs as people and industries cannot sustain more pressure. Instead, he declared the Government would take all possible measures to bring down the power tariff in any way. “The previous governments had made 20-30 years contracts with power making companies. When PTI came into power there were circular debts in the energy sector due to which we increased electricity prices,” he told gathering. He said that the government will halt the production of those power distribution companies found involved in making electricity costly. PM Imran said that govt will not put a burden on masses and industrial sector anymore. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Prime Minister Imran Khan at a public gathering after distributing Kafalat cards among deserving people under the anti-poverty Ehsaas programme at Ghalanai reflected true feelings of the people and expectations that they are pinning on his Government to resolve their chronic problems. He categorically announced not to increase the electricity and gas tariffs as people and industries cannot sustain more pressure. Instead, he declared the Government would take all possible measures to bring down the power tariff in any way. “The previous governments had made 20-30 years contracts with power making companies. When PTI came into power there were circular debts in the energy sector due to which we increased electricity prices,” he told gathering. He said that the government will halt the production of those power distribution companies found involved in making electricity costly. PM Imran said that govt will not put a burden on masses and industrial sector anymore.

Pakistan will save around $4-5 billion in oil and gas imports alone. This would benefit the country which badly needs to reduce its current account deficit. The fall in petroleum prices would also help decelerate the currently high level of inflation and prepare a strong case for a cut in the benchmark interest rate by as much as one percentage point to 12.25 percent. The deceleration in inflation will reduce the sufferings of the common man while the expected reduction in the benchmark rate will provide relief to the business community, provided the bulk of the bank loans are not acquired by the government. Negotiations with the IMF are already underway on how to reduce circular debt without increasing energy tariffs. The Government can use part of the fuel price adjustment in settling circular debt, thus retrieving its promise. The government has now an opportunity to resolve energy inefficiencies and high generation cost. The breathing space provided by a lower petroleum price could also be used to renegotiate some of the Fund’s grossly unrealistic targets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has received suggestions from various ministries on how to capitalize on this low price environment. The problem with the government is the presence of so many lobbies in the Cabinet which continue to sway Mr Khan’s opinion, leading his critics to maintain that he is capricious. On Monday, he removed the third Board of Investment chairman in less than a year and a half. The PM needs to formulate a balanced policy that provides a major relief to the common man while it also promotes economic activity. What one hopes is that he will then stick to it.

There has been an unattended but sound suggestion that the Government should draw upon the technical skills of tribal people as demonstrated in production of small arms by way of proper training and their induction in similar industries that should be established in the region. As for rates of gas and electricity are concerned, the acknowledgement of the Prime Minister that the high tariff has created difficulties for the people should lead to some meaningful relief for them. He has announced a workable plan to talk to the power producers and urge them to bring down electricity prices and close down those plants which were producing costly power as no more burden could be passed on to the people and industries and hopefully this would lead to the desired outcome along with measures being taken by the Government to overcome line losses and tackle the menace of gas and power theft. However, renegotiation of power purchase agreements with local power producing firms should not have any hindrance, notwithstanding the clout of IPPs stakeholders in the corridors of power. Hopefully, their two strong representatives in the present government will not obstruct or delay any decision making for reduction in electricity tariff.

Like this: Like Loading...