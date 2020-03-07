Refugee repatriation

The process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their country has restarted after a break of three months. The repatriation of Afghan refugees has started for which centers have been established at Azakhel near Nowshera in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Quetta in Baluchistan. The Afghan nationals who have proof of registration card are entitled to get cash financial assistance of $200 on repatriation at the UNHCR centers of Qandahar, Nagarhar and Kabul in Afghanistan. The voluntary repatriation of registered refugees was agreed in a tripartite agreement signed between Pakistan, Afghanistan and UNHCR in Brussels in March 2003. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their country has restarted after a break of three months. The repatriation of Afghan refugees has started for which centers have been established at Azakhel near Nowshera in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Quetta in Baluchistan. The Afghan nationals who have proof of registration card are entitled to get cash financial assistance of $200 on repatriation at the UNHCR centers of Qandahar, Nagarhar and Kabul in Afghanistan. The voluntary repatriation of registered refugees was agreed in a tripartite agreement signed between Pakistan, Afghanistan and UNHCR in Brussels in March 2003. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Spokesman Qaiser Afridi while talking to media persons in Peshawar on Monday said the repatriation will continue for the next nine months. He said that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees. The spokesman said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees are living in different cities of Pakistan. He said the voluntary repatriating Afghan refugees will get 200 dollars each on reaching Kandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul. The Afghan peace deal is key to development towards peace in the country, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference yesterday. Qureshi who was in Qatar’s capital Doha on a three-day visit attended the historic signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as representative of Pakistan.

“In Pakistan’s view this agreement is a key development as the people of Afghanistan want peace after a long war,” he said and congratulated Taliban as well as the United States over the agreement. However, there is no justification to retain the Afghan refugees in Pakistan. The economies of Pakistan are under pressure for a variety of reasons and it lacked the strength and power to retain the millions of Afghans any more or make their life sustainable and comfortable at the cost of the local people. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees since the 1980s when the resistance to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan resulted in intense conflict in that country for nearly a decade. Later in 2001, when the US invaded Afghanistan, there was further instability and the refugee crisis continued to exert pressure on Pakistan’s economy and society. As, factually, given the magnitude of the migrant influx post-2000, there may still be Afghan refugees that are unregistered and undocumented in Pakistan. Moreover, it is unlikely that with the right to work and hold property in Pakistan, Afghans will be motivated to return to their own country which offers them less than what they have here. Hence, there needs to be strong push and pull factors on both sides for timely completion of the repatriation process.

Last year the pace of repatriation of Afghan Refugees voluntary repatriation was slow as in all 900 families returned to Afghanistan, mostly from the camps in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The number Afghan families returning to their homeland from Quetta center was small. There were also complaints that refugees who get cash assistance on return to Afghanistan come back to Pakistan through not strictly monitored and manned Chaman border in Baluchistan and get settled as unregistered refugees. It makes the voluntary repatriation process a failure up to large extent. It merit mention that in the neighbouring country Iran and countries of Europe Afghan Refugees are being treated as war refugees and their movement is strictly regulated. But in Pakistan they are temporarily kept under surveillance on certain occasions but federal and provincial governments are least bothered about regulating their stay and movement as a part of national security. It is high time that a clear and firm repatriation plan is worked out for the return of Afghan nationals. In his address at the International Conference on Afghan Refugees, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged international community for a roadmap of their repatriation.

