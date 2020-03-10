Reforming Education

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to increase scholarships for the deserving students before coming into power. Has the government any plan to introduce national curriculum and increase scholarships during the current year? Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the government is set to award scholarships worth Rs12 billion during the current year. While addressing participants at the Global Development Workshop, organised by the UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), a UK-based charity, Fawad said that over 70 experts and scientists have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the workshop. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He further said that Pakistan had partnered with the UK in the field of research. He apprised the participants that interaction of these international experts and scientists with President Dr Arif Alvi has been arranged on March 10. While shedding light on the progress of science and technology in Pakistan, the minister said the country would soon introduce electric buses, making transportation less costly. He further said that the budget of science and technology has been increased by 600 per cent. In a move to reduce social injustice and provide every citizen with an equal opportunity at education, the federal government has announced to introduce the ‘national curriculum’ for all the institutes including seminaries. The incumbent has already announced that it will leave no stone unturned to counter with extremism in Pakistan. For that matter, radical reforms have been suggested in the education system of the country.

According to details, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said during a press conference that his ministry is preparing the ‘national’ syllabus after taking all the curriculums around the world into its consideration. Therefore, “those who think the curriculum of O/A levels is the standard, should know that our prepared curriculum will be a top-level one.” Moreover, for the mainstreaming of religious seminaries into the federal system of education, the minister announced that his ministry will open 12 offices across the country, and old government officials, as well as new people, will be recruited in this regard. The budget has also been approved for this project, he added.

However, Mehmood clarified that the heads of seminaries have requested a duration of four to five years for a complete transition of the system. He assured that the implementation of the process will begin soon. The seminaries which adopt the system at the earliest will be more facilitated by the government, the minister said. According to media reports, Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the representatives of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab decided unanimously on Monday to ban five books, including manifesto of banned Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, monthly journal of Pir Afzal Qadri, ‘Awaz Ahl-e-Sunnah’, ‘Kashtiy-e-Noah’ and other five books collectively for having hateful and objectionable content. Mr. Ashrafi also said that Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab has always played its due role in countering terrorism and menace of extremism from Pakistan.

He also informed the media that the central board meeting of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab has decided to ban a book of Pir Afzal Qadri ‘Monthly Awaz-e-Ahl-e-Sunnah’, ‘Kashti-e-Nuh’ of Mirza Ghulam Ahmed Qadyani. The meeting further recommended filing case against the publisher of this book under section 295/C. Pir Afzal Qadri is the chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) and a firebrand speaker who along with Khadim Hussain Rizvi was taken into custody for using abusive language against the judiciary and threatening judges of the superior courts after the verdict of Ms. Asia Bibi. Bail request of both TLP leaders has already been rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore. PM Khan reportedly made it clear that anybody who challenges the writ of the state shall not be spared. It is worth noting that while chairing a PTI’s parliamentary party meeting, the premier clarified that the crackdown on banned militant outfits was an internal security matter and the government had taken the decision without any external pressure.

