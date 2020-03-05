Rain paralyses life in most parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Life paralyzed in different towns and cities of the province on Wednesday amid a new spell of heavy torrential rainfall and snowfall while seasonal rivers carrying heavy flood in Bolan and Sibi districts. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Life paralyzed in different towns and cities of the province on Wednesday amid a new spell of heavy torrential rainfall and snowfall while seasonal rivers carrying heavy flood in Bolan and Sibi districts.

The new spell of rains and snowfall started in the morning and continued in the provincial capital Quetta, northern, eastern and central Balochistan that dropped mercury causing harsh weather.

Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Qila Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Sanjavi, Toba Achakzai, Kakar Khurasan, Murgha Faqeerzai, Mastung, Kalat, Mangochar and many other areas of Northern Balochistan. “Snowfall and rain is continuing in these areas with small interval for the last 18 hours that affected flow of traffic at National highways,” officials said.

However, there was no report of suspending traffic on the highways linking Balochistan with other provinces.

The officials of irrigation department said that Bolan and Nari rivers were carrying heavy floodwater as the catchment areas of both the rivers received heavy rains. “In the Nari River, which passing through Sibi town carrying one Lac cuisse water which is close to the danger level,” Irrigation officials said adding that Bolan River was also in high flood.

With the rain and snowfall, the temperature dropped and residents faced problems as there was low gas pressure and the power supply badly affected as several grid stations tripped soon after starting rains and snowfall.

Heavy rains also reported in Dera Murad Jamali, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Sibi, Noshki, Dalbandin, Taftan, Dear Aallahyar, Pishin, Chaman, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Panjgur and other towns and cities of the province.

The Met Office predicted more rain and snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat and other areas of northern and central Balochistan in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Provincial Home Minister and Tribal Affairs Mir

Ziaullah Langove said that in view of the locusts’ attack and winter rains, they were prepared to meet any emergency situation and the masses would be provided with timely relief. He directed PDMA officials to inform the people of Quetta and other parts of the province about preventive measures.

Like this: Like Loading...