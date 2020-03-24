Qureshi urges French counterpart to lift sanctions against Iran due to coronavirus

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged his French counterpart to immediately lift sanctions against Iran and extend humanitarian assistance to the country to save precious human lives amid ongoing coronavirus crisis,

FM Qureshi emphasised on a coordinated approach by the international community to combat spread of the coronavirus in a telephonic conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries of the world, and the situation demands a coordinated approach,” Qureshi told the French foreign minister.

Qureshi also expressed deep concern over the loss of precious lives and lauded the steps being taken by the French authorities to contain the virus. He also thanked his French counterpart for looking after 13 Pakistanis affected in France.

FM Qureshi also briefed him about the measures underway in Pakistan to contain the outbreak.

During the conversation, Qureshi also expressed deep concern over the communication and movement lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said that the lockdown is depriving eight million Kashmiris of critical information and essential medical supplies needed to effectively contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French minister in the conversation agreed with the Qureshi’s assessment of the situation in Iran and the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. He also said that he will raise the issue of lifting of sanctions on Iran, as well as providing debt relief to developing countries at the G-20.

The foreign minister has been reaching out to other countries and urging them to lift the sanctions place on Iran so it can combat the COCID-19 crisis.

He sprung to action after PM Imran Khan appealed to US President Donald Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift economic sanctions against Iran till the coronavirus pandemic is over.