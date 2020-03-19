Quetta women’s right activist condemns abduction of women

QUETTA: Social activist Hamida Ali Hazara and Rafia Malik have condemns the abduction of women from Hazara Town Quetta and Muslim Bagh town of Balochistan, and announced formation of “Women Alliance” across the country, aimed at ensuring protection of women rights. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

They expressed these views while addressing a presser on other day, stressing on the need of women empowerment, they have made it clear that no one would be allowed to hunt women and downtrodden its self-respect just for the sake of personal benefits.

Appealing the Chief Justice Balochistan High court to take suo moto notice against the abduction of women, they said despite lodging reports at police stations, the whereabouts of women are still missing and such negligence exposing the performance of concerned authorities.

The involved culprits should be punished as per law, they demanded and said in order to protect rights of women and their self-protection, we are going to set up country wide “ Women Alliance” and will invite people from all walks of life to stand with us, empowerment and protection of women could be ensured through collective efforts.

