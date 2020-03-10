Quetta reports first coronavirus case

QUETTA: The city’s first coronavirus case was confirmed by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A 12-year-old boy was said to have the virus. According to the MS, the boy had travelled to Taftan with his parents.

The parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus.

One case in Quetta has come possitive after two tests. The child is in Fatima jinnah and the condition is undercontrol. — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) March 10, 2020 With the new case in Quetta emerging, the nationwide tally rose to 19. Karachi has the highest number of cases, numbering 15. Gilgit-Baltistan has so far reported two and Hyderabad has reported one.

