Quetta Private schools fleecing parents despite coronavirus holidays

QUETTA: Despite closure or educational activities in Balochistan, majority of Private Schools in provincial capital Quetta begun sending messages to parents demanding four months fees.

QUETTA: Despite closure or educational activities in Balochistan, majority of Private Schools in provincial capital Quetta begun sending messages to parents demanding four months fees.

Parents accompanied with their children reached Quetta Press Club on Saturday in order to reveal the pressure they have been bearing from Private Schools administration but couldn’t make it due to closure of QPC following Coronavirus threats in the province.

Talking to Journalists parents said, despite government’s directives of closure of schools in order to prevent COVID19 spread among children, many private schools have been demanding four months fees from parents,

“The entire country is in lockdown following Coronavirus threats while sources of jobs are in state of freeze but majority private schools have been pestering parents and by demanding four months schools fees.” Parents said urged provincial government to take action against schools demanding heavy fees.

“In order to pay two months salaries to their staff, the private schools have been asking for four months collective fees.”

The annoyed parents urged Balochistan High Court to take immediate notice of inappropriate attitude of parents.

