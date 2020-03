Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced a province-wide lockdown beginning on March 24. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced a province-wide lockdown beginning on March 24.

“During this time shopping malls, public transport, public places and tourist spots will remain closed. In the larger interest of the public, we have also banned pillion riding, although families will be exempted.”

Buzdar added essential service providers such as bakeries, medical stores, and groceries will remain open.

Like this: Like Loading...