Punjab CM, governor discuss coronavirus situation in province

LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday has met Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed coronavirus situation in the province.

During the meeting, CM and governor have expressed determination to jointly curb the deadly coronavirus from the country and pledged to use all the resources to save the people from this pandemic.

Meanwhile, both the leaders have also advised the masses to stay at their houses.

CM Buzdar and Governor Sarwar also deliberated on the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of outbreak in the country.

Moreover, both the leaders have left for Bani Gala to attend key meeting.