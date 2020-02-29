PTI govt’s policies to bring stability in country: Qasim Suri

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has reiterated to end poverty and injustice from Pakistan hence new public-friendly legislation and policies being introduced adding Ehsas Kafalat Program would end poverty from Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Saturday while talking to Media at Usta Muhammad where he met Sardar Haroon Khan Jamali, “Unfortunately PTI Government took power when country’s economy was sinking and every single department in the country was about to bankrupt but today things being normalized and Pakistan gradually being moved toward development and sustainability.” Qasim Suri said added though we have taken harsh decisions but economy being stabilized.

“Pakistan has been emerging as powerful country at international level as we are being praised for paving ways of Afghan-US peace deal.”

Talking on inflation the Deputy Speaker said, the harsh days are over now because Pakistan has been heading toward economic stability while the Ehsas Kafalt Program would ease masses’ disquiet,

“PTI Government has unveiled Kamiyab Jawan Program worth of 100 billion rupees which would impart business opportunities to country’s youth.”

Sharing views on Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China the Deputy Speaker said, Pakistani nations standing with Chinese during natural epidemic gripped the entire China.

Replying to a query regarding agricultural development in Balochistan Qasim Suri said, Federal Government has prepared new policy in order to address canal water shortfall in Balochistan’s green belt.

