PTI Digital wing

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved setting up of a digital media wing to respond to the criticism and opposition, and defend the policies and actions of PTI government. According to media reports, the government has also gotten approval of 42 million Rupees to set up this wing. To be established under the Ministry of Information, this wing will comprise of 27 individuals who are expected to be appointed based on MP2 and MP3. This wing will reportedly defend state policies on the internet. There was no amount allocated for the setting up of digital media wing under the budget for ongoing fiscal year, and according to the sources, the PM Imran Khan’s decision to establish this wing was struck down by his own financial advisor, Hafeez Sheikh, on accounts of unavailability of funds. the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) also rejected the budget summary for the digital media wing submitted by the Ministry of Information. To address this, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, says that Ministry of Finance doesn’t have the authority over supplementary grants, and ECC has left the decision of the budget for digital media wing at the discretion of the Prime Minister, which the PM has now approved.

Furthermore, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) also rejected the budget summary for the digital media wing submitted by the Ministry of Information. To address this, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, says that Ministry of Finance doesn’t have the authority over supplementary grants, and ECC has left the decision of the budget for digital media wing at the discretion of the Prime Minister, which the PM has now approved. The 23-member digital media wing will include a general manager, a digital media consultant, 5 digital communications officers, 3 video editors, 2 videographers, a photographer, 4 graphic designers, 5 authors, and a digital feed manager. The general manager will work in the Press Information Department (PID) and will be responsible for the implementation of the digital media strategy for all government departments operating under the PID, according to the available job documentation. In addition to the written content management of all the ministries, this strategy will also include verification of the government’s social media accounts, along with the creation of digital advertising.

The digital consultant, on the other hand, will also be responsible for liaising with the digital desk of PTV and the media houses to ensure coverage of government programs and announcements. In addition, 5 digital communications officers will work in the Ministry of Finance, Poverty Alleviation and Health, Information, Foreign and Interior Affairs, as well as the Communications Officer working in the Ministry of Tourism. However, a failed attempt was made last month, in a similar haphazard manner, to regulate social media in the country through a set of unrealistic and frankly ridiculous demands put towards major social media platform companies. This included, but was not limited, to them setting up offices in Pakistan and sharing personal information of users that the government demanded. One hopes that this new initiative at the Information Ministry is not an extension or a less extreme version of that digital media policy. Although it is much cheaper to run such platforms, the revenue that can be generated through them so far in Pakistan does not justify shutting down newspapers or television channels that are already running. It would have been better if all stakeholders are taken on board during the formulation of policies that are bound to affect the media industry.

