PTI Balochistan urges to ‘put aside differences’ , unitedly fight against coronavirus

QUETTA: President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Doctor Muneer Baloch and General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach said Covid-19 is a pandemic which has worried the entire world.

QUETTA: President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Doctor Muneer Baloch and General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach said Covid-19 is a pandemic which has worried the entire world.

They said though Covid-19 is incurable yet it can be prevented by adopting preventive and precautionary measures. They said relief provided to the people by the present government in this hour of difficulties shows that Prime Minister Imran Khan is people’s friendly leader.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Provincial President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Doctor Muneer Baloch and General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach said thousands of people have so far lost their lives due to this fatal virus while millions of people have been affected.

They said the outbreak of Covid-19 can be thwarted and curbed provided precautionary measures are followed in true letter and spirit. They said people ought to follow instructions given by medical experts and avoid coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

They said political parties, tribal elders and people of different segments of life will have to play their due role in this time of trouble and set their differences aside in this time of trouble.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reflected handsome amount of rupees for a package meant for the good of people out of which two hundred Billion rupees have been allocated for labourers and 150 billion rupees have been allocated for the downtrodden and poor people of the country.

They said steps taken by the Federal Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan demonstrate that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan always thinks for the good of people and country.

