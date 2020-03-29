Provincial govt mismanagement helped fuel coronavirus crisis: Sana Baloch

QUETTA: Central Leader and member of the Provincial Assembly Sana Baloch has said that the current provincial government’s hit-and-run, inhumane, mismanagement, irreverence, negligence in connection with the spread of the Corona virus has caused suffering from the Balochistan and Pakistan, which is a historic loss of the public representatives. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“At this critical point in history, we have a duty to help Balochistan and Pakistan to get out of this swamp and stand on its own feet. Provide a way out and identify destination. Hopefully the speaker assembly will summon the assembly session according to the rules and regulations, considering my letter,” Sana Baloch said in a letter written to speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on Sunday, saying that the whole world is under a global outbreak of “Corona” COVID-19 since December 2019.

He said that due to lack of practical and timely decisions, countless lives are being lost today. “Pakistan could not have survived the global crisis but we believe that Pakistan especially Balochistan has a three month period. In which the Department of Health need to increase resources through timely review of management and developmental efficiencies and mutual consultation,” Sana Baloch said.

He added, “by use of force and precision, government could succeed in preventing and reducing the severity of the outbreak. On February 22, we submitted to the Assembly that how we can take preventive measures to control coronavirus and its possible effects and losses. The debate was also held on February 24, but the government put our suggestions in the trash and hurriedly made decisions that put black spots historically”.

Sana Baloch said that the members of the opposition have requested that the assembly be convened, so that lives of the people of Balochistan and Pakistan could be saved through better consultation, communication, coordination and unified provincial strategy, but continual wrong decisions are being made, which have implications irrespective of race, ethnicity, region.

He said that the outbreak will affect humans, animal, financial, economic, social and educational structures. The Balochistan Assembly’s forum is a major institution for effective strategies. “People in hunger and war can embrace hunger, thirst and death, provided they have strong, trustworthy, dependable individuals. Today, more than corona, our society, especially the people of Balochistan, have lost their self-esteem,” Baloch said.

“They are afraid of the rulers of the province more than corona, who have taken decisions like “Taftan” from decision to lockdown, but are deprived of any economic and security measures. Concerns of poorest have increased about dying from hunger rather than other diseases,” he said.

“We do not need a printed agenda, at least calling the staff to hold a meeting,” he said and added that lack of agreeable and practical strategies for dealing with an outbreak like Corona and the establishment of a comprehensive strategy, people of poor Balochistan, businessmen, landlords are suffering and the economic impact of corona is also extreme.

He said that relief to the poor should be given as soon as possible. Government must take action, declare a “health package” to raise the confidence of all employees of the health department, directly related to the outbreak Corona, urgent rehabilitation of about 200 closed rural health centers in Balochistan, strategy discuss for the impact of corona on education process and alternative ways of continuing education.

