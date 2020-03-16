Process to demolish dilapidated building in Karachi underway

KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday has launched an operation to demolish a dilapidated building in Nazimabad area.

According to details, the three-storey building was leaned to one side after which, the authorities decided to destroy it. A prior notification in this regard was also sent to the residents for evacuation.

Earlier, at least 26 people had lost their lives as four-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi when the builder was constructing fifth floor.

In December 2019, a six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi caved in.

In February 2019, a three-story residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Jafar-e-Tayyar and three persons including a woman lost their lives in the incident.

At least three people, including two children and a woman, were killed as a three-story residential building on July 18, 2017 collapsed at Liaqatabad No. 9 in Karachi.