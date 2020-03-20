President Rouhani requests PM Imran to help lift US sanctions on Iran

ISLAMABAD : President Hassan Rouhani has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help lift US sanctions on Iran,

According to diplomatic sources, the Iranian president has written a letter to PM Imran and requested Pakistan to play its part in lifting the sanctions. Hassan Rouhani has also asked for Pakistan’s help concerning the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has further been learnt that Pakistan has responded positively to the Iranian president’s request and accelerated its diplomatic efforts to lift the imposed sanctions.

It is pertinent here to mention that Iran has confirmed 1,284 deaths from the epidemic whereas 18,407 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country so far.