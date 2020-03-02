Political revenge is on the rise: Bilawal

LAHORE Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that at this time political revenge was on the rise while “democratic struggle is everyone’s interest.”

The PPP’s chairman addressed a press conference in Lahore, and stated, “Today, attacks on democracy are being launched from all sides nobody accepts the reason that Nawaz Sharif went to (a) jail or abroad due to corruption.”

“The government’s stance malfunctioned from the first day […] nobody is accepting that Nawaz Sharif went to jail or abroad due to corruption our leaders are in jail due to political revenge,” he said.

“Not even a political opponent’s late brother was sparred,” Bilawal added while referring to former PPP minister Khurshid Shah’s brother.

Mr Bilawal further criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he called “economic crisis”, and claimed that economic affairs of the country were being driven through a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He maintained that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the state’s economy could not function parallel to each other. “After traders’ [claim], Imran Khan also admitted that NAB and economy couldn’t run together […] democratic forces are disunited for some reason.”

“It isn’t such that individuals who are not paying taxes are looters our taxation system is faulty.”

Mr Bilawal stated that Ejaz Jakhrani had won during elections but lost to Mian Muhammad Soomro in selection.

Moreover, he reiterated that former premier Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari had been acquitted honourably in all cases. “We await justice in a petition filed for Zardari.”

About upcoming budget for the next financial year FY2020-21, the PPP’s chairman commented that the “PTI and IMF’s budget will economically kill lower-class of the society.”

“The people of this country have recognised these (ruling) people salaries and pensions are not being released let alone the increments in salaries.

Mr Bilawal further lashed out at the government for the rising unemployment in the country, whereas claimed that the PPP’s former government had increased salaries.

Responding to a question about Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, the PPP’s chairman said, “leave sewer’s talk in sewer Sheikh Rasheed gets elected in a selected government, he will remain a selected minister.”

“Surprisingly, Sheikh Rasheed is still a federal minister during the previous government, Imran Khan demanded former railways minister’s resignation.”

He added that it would be last turn of a “selected government” and “all of you will enjoy a lot to see what’s going to happen with all of these selected people.