PM Imran pledges to take measures helping women lead a safe, secure life

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed his pledge to take all the measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

In his message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the prime minister said an inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to women.

The prime minister added the observance of International Women’s Day was the reiteration of the government’s commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women.

“In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” he remarked.

The premier added it was indeed encouraging to see that the women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.

‘PTI committed to protecting women’s rights’

Separately, President Arif Alvi said the provision of basic rights, including the right of inheritance, to women was part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government’s vision of transforming Pakistan into a welfare Islamic state.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan on Saturday, the president said the present government is committed to protecting women rights and curb gender-based violence in the country.

Taking part in the interview, First Lady Samina Alvi said the elimination of gender-based violence, promotion of girls’ education and gender parity were vital to creating a healthy society.

Pride of our nation

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tribute to the women of Pakistan who played a pivotal role in nation building in all segments of the society.

“Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation,” the COAS was quoted in a tweet shared by the Director General of ISPR

Foreign Office pays tribute to Kashmiri women

The Foreign Office in its message paid tribute to the Kashmiri women who have suffered Indian atrocities.

“We pay special tribute to all the Kashmiri women who have suffered Indian atrocities,” the FO stated.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields across the globe with the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights”.

The United Nations first celebrated International Women’s Day during International Women’s Year in 1975. By 1977, the UN and its member states declared March 8 as an official day for women’s rights and world peace.