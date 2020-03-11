PM Imran lays foundation stone for construction of 20,000 houses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone for the construction of 20,000 houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that government will facilitate the construction sector to help provide housing facility to the people.

He said the construction of houses will be undertaken by private sector and the government will provide it full facilitation in this task.

Appreciating the decision of Lahore High Court on foreclosure laws, he said this step will revolutionize the housing sector in Pakistan, adding that in Pakistan the housing financing is 0.2 percent, which is very low compared to many regional and international countries.

The prime minister said he realizes the interest rate is quite high but it was necessary to contain inflation and deficits. However, the financial situation has improved in recent months and it will now be easier for people to construct homes after taking loans from banks.

Imran Khan said the government is taking steps to facilitate the construction sector by removing bottlenecks and impediments in their way.

“The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will not only provide housing facility to federal employees, but will also give strength to forty industries allied with the construction sector, and creating employment opportunities for youth,” he said.

Defending the vertical housing concept, the PM Khan said new master plans of the cities will cater to the availability of green areas and land for farming and other activities.

“The proceeds obtained from launching of Blue Area in Islamabad and two other commercial projects in other cities will be used to accommodate people of slums and shanty areas, so that they get a decent living in vertical housing units,” he added.

He said a uniform syllabus will be introduced in the country s schools by next year, in order to remove different cultures in the country.

Among these projects, six pertain to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority whereas one would be executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any but also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities.

