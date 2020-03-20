PM Imran instructs to open Chaman-Spin Boldak border

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier said that despite global pandemic of COVID-19, Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Afghan brothers and sisters.

He said we remain steadfast with Afghanistan in the time of crisis.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 447 as 245 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 78 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 in Balochistan, seven in Islamabad, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Advisor to Chief Minster Sindh, Murtaza Wahab said that one more patient of COVID-19 has recovered and tested negative for the virus.

A total of three patients have recovered fully from novel coronavirus so far.