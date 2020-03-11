PM Imran calls for proper planning, strategy to regulate petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for a comprehensive strategy and planning on pricing of petroleum products, keeping in view the country’s needs and growth, and with coordination of all the concerned departments. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for a comprehensive strategy and planning on pricing of petroleum products, keeping in view the country’s needs and growth, and with coordination of all the concerned departments.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on factors relating to the determination of prices of petroleum products and the working out of a comprehensive strategy for the pricing. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and other senior officials.

The prime minister expressed grave concern over the criminal negligence shown by the past governments in this regard, the price of which had to be paid by the masses. He noted that lack of comprehensive planning was reflective of negligence of the past rulers, who relied on policies for the time being and short term policies on the country’s needs.

The prime minister called for a comprehensive strategy and proper planning so that the transportation and other charges could be minimized as much as possible in order to provision of relief to masses.

Earlier, he was briefed on the import of petroleum products and the factors which impacted their prices in diverse ways. He was informed that in the past, neither proper planning nor any other effort was made to curtail expenditures on transportation of petroleum products.

The meeting was informed that due to lack of proper planning and negligence in controlling transportation and other charges, masses had to bear additional burden besides increase in their prices.

Like this: Like Loading...