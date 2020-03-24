PM Imran announces Rs200bn economic package, cuts petrol price by Rs15

ISLAMABAD : In an effort to provide economic relief to the already suffering people amid coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has announced a major cut in fuel prices and a package of Rs200 billion for the poor people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talking to senior media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that the government will help the poor in difficult times, adding that the impression of a lockdown is being given in the country.

The prime minister said that chaos is being spread across the country, adding that the one of the biggest risks is making the wrong decisions in fear of the spread of coronavirus.

It is possible that by making the wrong decisions, the society is destroyed,

Before imposing curfew, we need to think about the poor people whether we have the resources to feed poor people at home,

