PM calls NSC meeting amid coronavirus spread in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Security Council (NSC) meeting will review coronavirus situation in the country and will decide about imposition of national health emergency over the virus.

According to sources of Dunya News, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called meeting of NSC on March 13, after cases of coronavirus in Pakistan jumped in last few days.

This important meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

According to sources, Chiefs of armed forces and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) will also attend the meeting.

National Health Services has requested government to impose national emergency over coronavirus.