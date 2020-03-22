Pilgrims are not to blame for virus spread: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that precautions must be taken to deal with Corona virus. Corona virus is a major disaster. If a catastrophic disaster spreads, it will be out of control of our health sector. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We lack health resources, still efforts are underway to prevent the outbreak while having available resources,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said while talking to reporters during a visit to the quarantine center in Dera Allahyar.

He said that there is a false impression that the Coronavirus could spreads from pilgrims, in last 20 days, 9 lac people have come to Pakistan from overseas. These people have come from countries where more cases of corona virus have been reported. “All those coming from overseas should have been screened and cautious,” he added.

He said the partial lock-down in Quetta was initially decided on quarantine lock-down would be strictly ensured. The impression of keeping pilgrims coming from Iran to the Quarantine Center in Dera Allahyar is false.

The Chief Minister said that pilgrims from Jaffarabad and Sohbatpur districts will be cautiously kept for 14 days in quarantine centre of Dera Allahyar, whose cases were diagnosed positive and they will be transferred to Sheikh Zayed Hospital of Quetta.

The Chief Minister further said that in case of lock-down, the labourers of the Daily Wages will be affected but the workers of Daily Wages will be given a ration package for at least two months after completing the registration within ten days.

He said that after the Quarantine Centre is functional, the Health Department has given a test kit, 95 masks, gowns and other vital equipment to be provided in the next few days.

Chief Minister said that as Corona is spreading rapidly in Italy by a minor mistake, it is better to take precautions than suffering a great deal.

“Government orders to be followed strictly, else stern action will be taken,” Jam Kamal said.

On the occasion, Commissioner Naseerabad Abid Saleem Qureshi gave CM a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri and Member of Parliament Sikandar Khan Umrani were also accompanied by the Chief Minister on arrival at Quarantine Centre. He was received by MPA Jan Mohammad Jamali and former minister Mir Faiq Ali Jamali.

