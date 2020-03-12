PIA announces to launch Quetta-Gwadar flights this month

The national carrier flag of Pakistan has announced to start flights between Quetta and Gwadar from the end of the current month of March.

As per the details, the Pakistan International Airlines had decided to start twice a week flights between the two cities of Balochistan from March 31.

The details said that the PIA’s flights will operate on Tuesday and Thursday every week from Quetta to Gwadar at 12:00 pm while on the same days the flight will take off from Gwadar to Quetta at 2:45 pm.

On the other hand, the administration of the Gwadar airport has already started the arrangements for the flight operations announced by the national airline.